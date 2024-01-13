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Ford EcoSport vs Mahindra Bolero Neo

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs Bolero Neo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Bolero neo
BrandFordMahindra
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 8.85 Lakhs
Mileage14.7 to 21.7 kmpl17.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1496 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders33

Filters
EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ford EcoSport Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Ti-VCT (Petrol)1.5L I4 mHawk 100
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
827-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
149 Nm @ 4500 rpm260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.9-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 6500 rpm100 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1496 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent (Twist Beam type)Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonDouble Wish-bone type, Independent Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 75 R15
Ground Clearance
200-
Length
39983995 mm
Wheelbase
25192680 mm
Kerb Weight
1188-
Height
16471817 mm
Width
17651795 mm
Bootspace
352384 litres
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5250 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseKey
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Digital Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested1 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,39,69410,13,840
Ex-Showroom Price
8,19,0008,84,500
RTO
71,06086,724
Insurance
35,13542,116
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,89621,791
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare

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Latest Car & Bike News

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