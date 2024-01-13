In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs Bolero Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ecosport
|Bolero neo
|Brand
|Ford
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1496 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3