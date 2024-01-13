In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs Bolero Comparison