Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. EcoSport vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Sonet [2023-2024] Brand Ford Kia Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4