EcoSport vs Santro Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Santro Brand Ford Hyundai Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 4.67 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 20 to 30 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 1086 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Hyundai Santro, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.