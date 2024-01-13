EcoSport vs i20 [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport I20 [2020-2023] Brand Ford Hyundai Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 10.16 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Hyundai i20 [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.