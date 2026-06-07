In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs Grand i10 Nios Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ecosport
|Grand i10 nios
|Brand
|Ford
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|16 to 27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1496 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|-