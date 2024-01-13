EcoSport vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Creta [2020-2024] Brand Ford Hyundai Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 10.87 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 1493 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.