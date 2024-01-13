EcoSport vs WR-V [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Wr-v [2020-2023] Brand Ford Honda Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 8.66 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.