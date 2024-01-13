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HomeCompare CarsEcoSport vs WR-V [2020-2023]

Ford EcoSport vs Honda WR-V [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs WR-V [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Wr-v [2020-2023]
BrandFordHonda
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 8.66 Lakhs
Mileage14.7 to 21.7 kmpl16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1496 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders34

Filters
EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
WR-V [2020-2023]
Honda WR-V [2020-2023]
SV MT Petrol
₹8.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ford EcoSport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Right Side
Rear View
Grille
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Ti-VCT (Petrol)i-VTEC
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
827660
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
149 Nm @ 4500 rpm110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.916.5
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 6500 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1496 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.3
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent (Twist Beam type)Twisted Torsion Beam, Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMacPherson Strut, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
200188
Length
39983999
Wheelbase
25192555
Kerb Weight
11881087
Height
16471601
Width
17651734
Bootspace
352363
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
5240
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 WayNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote with Boot Opener
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreCentre
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Digital DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,39,6949,77,720
Ex-Showroom Price
8,19,0008,76,008
RTO
71,06067,651
Insurance
35,13533,561
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,89621,015
Expert Rating
-

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