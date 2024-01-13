In 2026 when choosing among the Ford EcoSport and Honda City, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT and Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs City Comparison