In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Honda Amaze, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs Amaze Comparison