EcoSport vs Freestyle Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Freestyle Brand Ford Ford Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.27 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 1194 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Ford Freestyle, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.