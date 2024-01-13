EcoSport vs Figo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Figo Brand Ford Ford Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 5.49 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 1194 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Ford Figo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.