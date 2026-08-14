In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aspire
|Virtus
|Brand
|Ford
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.24 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 24.4 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3