Aspire vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aspire Vento Brand Ford Volkswagen Price ₹ 7.24 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.