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Ford Aspire vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aspire Polo
BrandFordVolkswagen
Price₹ 7.24 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 24.4 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1194 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Aspire
Ford Aspire
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ford Aspire Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Right Side
Antenna
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Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCT1.0L MPI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
777798.75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.517.74
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6300 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.94.9
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R15175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent (Twist beam type)Semi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R15175 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
174168
Length
39953971
Wheelbase
24902469
Kerb Weight
10381015
Height
15251469
Width
17041682
Bootspace
359280
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
45
Fuel Tank Capacity
4245
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
HalogenHalogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
MP3 Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Sand + Light OakBlack & Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,31,6747,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,0006,27,000
RTO
60,19050,190
Insurance
32,98530,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66115,220
Expert Rating
-

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