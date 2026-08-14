Aspire vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aspire Yaris Brand Ford Toyota Price ₹ 7.24 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.