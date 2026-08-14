In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aspire
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Ford
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.24 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 24.4 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4