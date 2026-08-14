In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Aspire and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aspire
|Tiago ev [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Ford
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.24 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|250-315 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.5 to 24.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|19.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)