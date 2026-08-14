Aspire vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aspire nexon ev prime Brand Ford Tata Price ₹ 7.24 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1194 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Aspire and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.