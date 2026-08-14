Aspire vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aspire Nexon ev [2020-2023] Brand Ford Tata Price ₹ 7.24 Lakhs ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Range - 312.0 Mileage 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1194 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 8.5 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Aspire and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.