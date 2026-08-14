Aspire vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aspire Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Ford Tata Price ₹ 7.24 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.