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Ford Aspire vs Tata Altroz

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Altroz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aspire Altroz
BrandFordTata
Price₹ 7.24 Lakhs₹ 6.3 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 24.4 kmpl19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1194 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Aspire
Ford Aspire
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Altroz
Tata Altroz
Smart Petrol 5MT
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ford Aspire Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Ac Controls
Airbags
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCT1.2 Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6300 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.95 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R15185 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent (Twist beam type)Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonIndependent MacPherson Dual Path Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R15185 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
174165 mm
Length
39953990 mm
Wheelbase
24902501 mm
Kerb Weight
1038-
Height
15251523 mm
Width
17041755 mm
Bootspace
359345 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4237 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front & RearAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalManual
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
HalogenNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Sand + Light Oak-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,31,6747,17,707
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,0006,29,990
RTO
60,19055,529
Insurance
32,98531,688
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66115,426
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Premium features setMultiple engine optionsWell designed

Cons

Lack of quality at placesLethargic diesel engineNoisy cabin for CNG variants

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