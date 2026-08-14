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Ford Aspire vs Skoda Rapid TSI

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Rapid TSI Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aspire Rapid tsi
BrandFordSkoda
Price₹ 7.24 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 24.4 kmpl16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1194 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Aspire
Ford Aspire
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ford Aspire Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCT1.0 TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
7771043.35
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.518.97
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6300 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.95.3
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R15185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent (Twist beam type)Compound link crank-axle
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R15185 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
174116
Length
39954413
Wheelbase
24902552
Kerb Weight
10381112
Height
15251466
Width
17041699
Bootspace
359460
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
44
Fuel Tank Capacity
4255
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote with Boot Opener
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
DriverAll
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
MP3 Playback
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Sand + Light OakEbony Sand and Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,31,6748,64,414
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,0007,79,000
RTO
60,19054,530
Insurance
32,98530,384
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66118,579

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