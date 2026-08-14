Aspire vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aspire Rapid tsi Brand Ford Skoda Price ₹ 7.24 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.