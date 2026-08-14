In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Rapid TSI Comparison