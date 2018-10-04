HT Auto
Ford Aspire vs Renault Duster

Aspire
Ford Aspire
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Duster
Renault Duster
RXS 1.5 Petrol MT
₹9.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Ti-VCT1.5 H4K
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
777825
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.514.19
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6300 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,31,67411,21,980
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,0009,86,050
RTO
60,19072,902
Insurance
32,98548,754
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66123,819

