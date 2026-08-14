In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs S-Presso Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aspire
|S-presso
|Brand
|Ford
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.24 Lakhs
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 24.4 kmpl
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3