Aspire
Ford Aspire
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
LXi
₹8.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Ti-VCTK 15 Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777923 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.520.51 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6300 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,31,6749,42,353
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,0008,35,000
RTO
60,19062,100
Insurance
32,98544,753
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66120,254
Expert Reviews
