In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Eeco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aspire
|Eeco
|Brand
|Ford
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.24 Lakhs
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 24.4 kmpl
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4