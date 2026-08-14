In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aspire
|Brezza
|Brand
|Ford
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.24 Lakhs
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 24.4 kmpl
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Transmission
|Cylinders
|3
|-