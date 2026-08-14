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Ford Aspire vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aspire Brezza
BrandFordMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.24 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 24.4 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity1194 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Transmission
Cylinders3-

Filters
Aspire
Ford Aspire
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ford Aspire Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCTK10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6300 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R15215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent (Twist beam type)Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R15215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
174-
Length
39953995 mm
Wheelbase
24902500 mm
Kerb Weight
1038-
Height
15251685 mm
Width
17041790 mm
Bootspace
359-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4248 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltYes
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
DriverYes
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
DriverYes
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio Streaming-
Speakers
4-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricYes
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Sand + Light Oak-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,31,6748,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,0007,39,900
RTO
60,19060,793
Insurance
32,98534,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66117,971
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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