In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O). Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Alto K10 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aspire
|Alto k10
|Brand
|Ford
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.24 Lakhs
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 24.4 kmpl
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3