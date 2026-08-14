In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aspire
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Ford
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 7.24 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 24.4 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3