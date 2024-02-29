In 2024 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Aspire vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aspire Sonet [2023-2024] Brand Ford Kia Price ₹ 7.24 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 kmpl 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4