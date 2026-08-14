In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Seltos Comparison