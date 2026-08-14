Aspire vs Verna [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aspire Verna [2020-2023] Brand Ford Hyundai Price ₹ 7.24 Lakhs ₹ 9.11 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl 17.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.