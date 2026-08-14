Aspire vs Santro Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aspire Santro Brand Ford Hyundai Price ₹ 7.24 Lakhs ₹ 4.67 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl 20 to 30 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1086 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Hyundai Santro, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.