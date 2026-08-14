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Ford Aspire vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Grand i10 Nios Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aspire Grand i10 nios
BrandFordHyundai
Price₹ 7.24 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 24.4 kmpl16 to 27 kmpl
Engine Capacity1194 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders3-

Filters
Aspire
Ford Aspire
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Era 1.2 Kappa
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ford Aspire Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Right Side
Ignition Start Stop Button
Antenna
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Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCT1.2 Kappa
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.518 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6300 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R15165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent (Twist beam type)Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R15165 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
174-
Length
39953815 mm
Wheelbase
24902450 mm
Kerb Weight
1038-
Height
15251520 mm
Width
17041680 mm
Bootspace
359260 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4237 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)2 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Sand + Light OakBlack and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,31,6746,05,796
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,0005,55,000
RTO
60,19022,200
Insurance
32,98528,096
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66113,020
Expert Rating
-
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:- Benefits upto...
Applicable on grandi10niosera-12-kappa & 17 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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