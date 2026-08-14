In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Honda Jazz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Jazz Comparison