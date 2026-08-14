In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Honda Elevate, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Elevate Comparison