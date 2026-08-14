Aspire vs Figo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aspire Figo Brand Ford Ford Price ₹ 7.24 Lakhs ₹ 5.49 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1194 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Ford Figo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.