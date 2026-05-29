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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs Taigun

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Taigun
BrandForce MotorsVolkswagen
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders4-

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI1.0L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringRear twist beam
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16205/60 R16
Length
41161760 mm
Wheelbase
24002651 mm
Height
20751612 mm
Width
18124221 mm
Bootspace
500385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
45
Doors
35
Fuel Tank Capacity
6350 Litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000-
Cornering Headlights
PassiveStatic
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Speakers
46
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display7" Touch Screen
Trip Meter
1 Trip2 Trips Electronic
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Interior Colours
Dark Grey-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23412,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,00010,99,900
RTO
1,81,8751,20,620
Insurance
83,85939,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93227,092
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
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