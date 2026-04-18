Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Yaris Brand Force Motors Toyota Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.