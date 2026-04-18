hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs Yaris

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Toyota Yaris

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Yaris
BrandForce MotorsToyota
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1496 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear View
Dashboard
Right Side View
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTorsion beam with stabiliser
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16185 / 60 R15
Length
41164425
Wheelbase
24002550
Height
20751495
Width
18121730
Bootspace
500476
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45
Doors
34
Fuel Tank Capacity
6342
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000100000
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
MP3 Playback
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
44
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Trip Meter
1 Trip2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
4 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
YesKeyless
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark Grey-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23410,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,0009,16,000
RTO
1,81,87564,150
Insurance
83,85940,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93221,959

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Toyota’s updated Yaris Cross gets a sharper front end, revised cabin details and continued hybrid power for Europe.
Toyota Yaris Cross refresh gets sharper styling and updated hybrid options
18 Apr 2026
Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
The Yaris Cross is in India probably for component testing. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Amit Thanai)
Toyota Yaris Cross spotted testing in India
19 Aug 2022
The all-new Toyota Yaris Cross SUV is slated to go on sale in Indonesia first and is based on the Urban Cruiser Icon.
Toyota Yaris Cross SUV breaks cover, aims to challenge Hyundai Creta
16 May 2023
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
18 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers