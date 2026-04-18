In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|Yaris
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4