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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs Urban Cruiser Taisor

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Urban cruiser taisor
BrandForce MotorsToyota
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 7.76 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Cruiser Taisor
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
E 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.64.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16195 / 60 R16
Length
41163995 mm
Wheelbase
24002520 mm
Height
20751550 mm
Width
18121765 mm
Bootspace
500308 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
35 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6337 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000-
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Differential Lock
Both AxlesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark Grey-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,2348,82,955
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,0007,76,500
RTO
1,81,87563,355
Insurance
83,85942,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93218,978
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

LooksFun to driveBrand value

Cons

Not enough changes to the cabinFuel economy of Turbo petrol engine

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Latest Car & Bike News

The updated Urban Cruiser Taisor now gets a new colour and six airbags as standard in all variants.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor updated: Here are 5 things you should know before buying
15 Aug 2025
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.77 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.91 lakh, ex-showroom
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets yet another price hike. Here's how much it costs now
10 Jul 2025
Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
The Urban Cruiser Taisor by Toyota now features a Bluish Black exterior and six airbags as standard in all variants.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets 6 airbags as standard, new colour added
12 Aug 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
11 Jun 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
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Toyota Motor has launched the Maruti Fronx-based Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with two petrol engine options as well as a CNG version.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?
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