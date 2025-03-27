Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Force Motors Toyota Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl - Engine Capacity 2596 cc 2694 cc Transmission Manual Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.