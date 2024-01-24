In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4 and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)