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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs Tigor

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Tata Tigor

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Tigor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Tigor
BrandForce MotorsTata
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VIRevotron 1.2 L
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringRear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringIndependent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16175 / 65 R14
Length
41163993
Wheelbase
24002450
Height
20751532
Width
18121677
Bootspace
500419
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45
Doors
34
Fuel Tank Capacity
6335
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Years)
32
Warranty (Kilometres)
30000075000
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayDigital Display
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
4 WayNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark GreyLight Grey and Slate
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,2346,12,137.6
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,0005,54,990
RTO
1,81,87522,199.6
Insurance
83,85934,448
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93213,157
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Tata Tigor gets minor dseign changes alongwith several feature enhancements
2025 Tata Tigor gets a new top end variant. Here’s what the new variant has to offer
10 Feb 2025
Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
With the update, the Tigor also got a new top end trim - XZ Plus Lux, while the 2024 Amaze’s top trim is ZX.
Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor: Which top variant offers better value for money
25 Mar 2025
Tata Motors is working on the Tigor facelift, which is expected to share a host of similarities with the recently launched Tata Tiago facelift. (AI-generated image)
Tata Tigor facelift rendered. Top 5 key expectations
24 Jun 2026
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
2022 promises the best of both worlds for those who think petrol prices are too high and electric cars too expensive. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
2022 Tata Tigor iCNG: First drive review
27 Jan 2022
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
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2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
Tata claims that Tigor EV has a range of more than 300 kms on single charge, thanks to a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First Look
31 Aug 2021
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
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