Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Safari [2021-2023] Brand Force Motors Tata Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.