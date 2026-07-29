Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Punch ev [2024-2026] Brand Force Motors Tata Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 17 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 2596 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4 and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.