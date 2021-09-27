Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|90 bhp @ 3200 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹16,25,234
|₹15,83,003
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹13,59,000
|₹14,99,000
|RTO
|₹1,81,875
|₹16,000
|Insurance
|₹83,859
|₹67,503
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹34,932
|₹34,024