Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] nexon ev prime Brand Force Motors Tata Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 17 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 2596 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4 and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.