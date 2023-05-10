Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Nexon EV Max Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Nexon ev max Brand Force Motors Tata Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Range - 453 km/charge Mileage 17 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 40.5 kwh Engine Capacity 2596 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 15 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4 and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.