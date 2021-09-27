HT Auto
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VIPermanent magnet synchronous AC motor
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23418,72,123
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,00017,74,000
RTO
1,81,87520,000
Insurance
83,85977,623
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93240,239
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
