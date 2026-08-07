Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Force Motors Tata Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.