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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs Triber

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Triber
BrandForce MotorsRenault
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTorison Beam Axle
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16165 / 80 R14
Length
41163985 mm
Wheelbase
24002636 mm
Height
20751643 mm
Width
18121734 mm
Bootspace
500447 L
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
47 Person
Doors
35 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6340 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000-
Cornering Headlights
Passive-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
46 Speakers
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Trip Meter
1 TripYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Dark Grey-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,2346,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,0005,80,875
RTO
1,81,87523,235
Insurance
83,85928,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93213,602
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