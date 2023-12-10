Saved Articles

Force Motors Gurkha vs Renault Triber

In 2023 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Triber
Renault Triber
RXL EASY-R AMT
₹6.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,2347,42,839
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,0006,63,200
RTO
1,81,87537,346
Insurance
83,85933,444
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93215,789

